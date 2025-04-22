Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Price

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.06.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

