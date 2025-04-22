Bank of America Upgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to “Buy”

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2025

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $368.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s previous close.

PSA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Trading Down 2.9 %

PSA opened at $287.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 465,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 24.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $3,713,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.