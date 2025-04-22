Bank of America Upgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to “Buy”

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $368.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s previous close.

PSA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.25.

PSA opened at $287.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 465,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 24.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $3,713,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

