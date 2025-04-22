Oddity Tech’s (ODD) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oddity Tech from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech

ODD opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.