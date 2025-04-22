Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.