Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Price

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $640.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

TYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.58.

TYL opened at $556.36 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $403.65 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,483,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

