Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Price

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

