Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

ZI opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 255.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $116,622,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,228,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,253 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,336,000. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,264,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

