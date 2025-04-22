In Depth Partners LLC Sells 10,696 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

In Depth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 11.3% of In Depth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $524,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,570,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,864,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $100,658,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Citizens Jmp upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $132.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

