Archon Partners LLC Sells 33,500 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Archon Partners LLC trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Archon Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.4 %

CSGP opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

View Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.