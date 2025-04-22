NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $13.04 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%.

NVR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $28.85 on Tuesday, hitting $7,162.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,224. NVR has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,216.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8,185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NVR stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

