NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.39 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $108.22 by ($13.39), Zacks reports. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,152.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7,216.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8,185.62. NVR has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NVR stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. ( NYSE:NVR Free Report ) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

