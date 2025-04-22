NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.39 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $108.22 by ($13.39), Zacks reports. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%.
NVR Price Performance
NYSE NVR opened at $7,152.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7,216.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8,185.62. NVR has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVR
In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
