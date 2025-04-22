Fayez Sarofim & Co Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

