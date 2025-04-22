State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Acquires 560 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after buying an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,268,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,046,584.64. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,894 shares of company stock worth $167,450,256. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,307.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,336.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.19. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

