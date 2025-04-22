NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

