Thunderbird Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,000. Illumina accounts for about 19.2% of Thunderbird Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thunderbird Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Illumina by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,373 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.