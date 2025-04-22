Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $229,320,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in HP by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $116,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,104 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HP by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,837,252 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $92,580,000 after buying an additional 1,518,653 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

