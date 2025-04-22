McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Reduced by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $394,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $309.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

