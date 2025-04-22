Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,484 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,845,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock worth $5,163,062. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.