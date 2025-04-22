Eversept Partners LP Raises Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 779,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics comprises 1.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 824.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRDN

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.