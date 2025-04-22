ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading 7.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 31.05 ($0.42). 18,552,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 4,098,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.85 ($0.39).

ITM Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.61. The company has a market cap of £195.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ITM Power

ITM Power Company Profile

In other news, insider Amy Grey acquired 102,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,711.95 ($39,759.07). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,937 shares of company stock worth $3,016,249. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.