ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading 7.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 31.05 ($0.42). 18,552,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 4,098,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.85 ($0.39).
The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.61. The company has a market cap of £195.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.03.
ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (4.70) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative net margin of 164.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.
Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.
