J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 258.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

