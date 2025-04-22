Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $33.26 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 191.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,426 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Coterra Energy worth $33,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,528,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,834,000 after purchasing an additional 845,609 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.