OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $20,214,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $547.17 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.