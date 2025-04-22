IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,025,000 after purchasing an additional 127,126 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 399,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

