Yaupon Capital Management LP Purchases 664,561 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 246.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664,561 shares during the period. Ovintiv comprises about 1.6% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $37,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $53.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

