J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $2.47 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 33,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

