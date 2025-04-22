The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lessened by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,199,142.56. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $320.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.76.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $257.66 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

