Stifel Financial Corp Sells 71,049 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432,092 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 71,049 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $146,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

