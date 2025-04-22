Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,123 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $130,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 69.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $261.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

