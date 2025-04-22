Short Interest in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Declines By 16.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tuya Stock Performance

TUYA stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tuya

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tuya by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 249,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 560,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 209,985 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tuya by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Tuya by 423.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 784,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 634,849 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

