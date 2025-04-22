Short Interest in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Grows By 20.3%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UTZ. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

In other news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

