Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Rises By 20.3%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Income Properties Stock Performance

GIPR stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Generation Income Properties has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The company has a market cap of $8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

