Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in March

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.28. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $137,448,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,346,000 after buying an additional 672,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,637,000 after acquiring an additional 630,255 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 47,124.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 425,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after acquiring an additional 424,118 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after buying an additional 197,598 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

