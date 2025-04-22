Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $7.90 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876,745 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Constellation Brands Stock Performance
NYSE STZ opened at $187.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $265.70.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.42.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
