State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 796,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,285,000 after buying an additional 69,142 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 276.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $9,830,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 797.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $231.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.27 and a fifty-two week high of $273.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.43.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total value of $228,868.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,911.80. The trade was a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.51 per share, with a total value of $105,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,059.17. The trade was a 2.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $306.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

