Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 231.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,928,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $97,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

