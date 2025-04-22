Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.67. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMB

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.