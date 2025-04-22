Natixis Has $2.30 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Natixis raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 440.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,647,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,533,000 after buying an additional 488,245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 567,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after buying an additional 461,069 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 554.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,106,000 after buying an additional 246,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.74.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.27.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

