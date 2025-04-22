Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 13,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $468.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.31 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $519.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.