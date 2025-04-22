GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $312.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.00. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.11 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

