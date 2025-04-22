Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average of $154.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

