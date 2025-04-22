Dilation Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 43,126 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Dilation Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000. Datadog accounts for approximately 5.7% of Dilation Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,316,000 after acquiring an additional 220,527 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Datadog by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after buying an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,076,000 after acquiring an additional 499,055 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 2.5 %

Datadog stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Datadog

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total transaction of $3,486,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,289,676.49. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,756 shares of company stock worth $62,219,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.