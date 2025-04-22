Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,654,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,688.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 334,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

