Anomaly Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 199,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,495,000. AppLovin accounts for 1.9% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in AppLovin by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 153,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.84.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.90. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

