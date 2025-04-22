CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,892 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.6% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $89,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 24.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total transaction of $2,577,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,218,084.88. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total transaction of $985,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,846,068.63. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,401 shares of company stock worth $45,119,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.53.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $362.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.34 and its 200-day moving average is $359.31.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

