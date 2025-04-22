82,462 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by SIH Partners LLLP

SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $680,472,000 after buying an additional 2,248,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.