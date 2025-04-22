PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.59.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $85.05 and a twelve month high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

