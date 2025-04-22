2,855 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.45.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $541.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.03, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.80 and its 200 day moving average is $568.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.