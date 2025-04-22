Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 109.29%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

