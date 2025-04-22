Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 229,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Comcast by 752.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

